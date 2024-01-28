VIDEO: Edgar Lungu Prods Clergy To Pray For Leaders Who Are In The Habbit Of Telling Lies

PRESIDENT LUNGU PRODS CLERGY TO PRAY FOR LEADERS WHO ARE IN THE HABBIT OF TELLING LIES.

….. urges them to vehemently pray for all Zambians who are currently enduring unimaginable economic hardships.

Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on the clergy across the denominations to pray against the spirit of LIES and Deceit that is currently hovering around the country.

The Former Head of State was speaking when he addressed congregants at The Reformed Church in Zambia Matero Congregation in Lusaka today while attending sunday service.

President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep concern with the manner in which some named people have adopted the culture of telling lies as the hallmark of their leadership.

He says that it is extremely disheartening that some people have neglected to feed the nation with truths and opted tell lies.

Dr Lungu intimated that without the intervention and involvement of the clergy, the culture of lies will continue and eventually will derail the progress and development of the country.

“ when individuals who are called to serve others begin to think that telling lies is the best way to lead then we are doomed as a people and you our clergy become our last hope” President Lungu said.

The Sixth President who was accompanied by his dear wife Mrs Esther Lungu thanked the clergy for their continued role in the governance of the country.

He urged them to continue to pray for all citizens who are going through unimaginable economic and social hardships that have currently gripped the nation.

-Smarteagles