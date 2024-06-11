VIDEO: Edgar Lungu was an indisciplined lawyer who would come to court unprepared and stinking of alcohol- John Sangwa



Laura Miti WRITES:

John Sangwa has jaw-droppingly described President Lungu when he (EL) was a practising lawyer as mostly drunk and incompetent

OK to be honest, it’s not so much the details in John’s account that are surprising. I have heard, as I am sure many have, all manner of hair raising tales about the former President’s, alcohol-fueled, less than competent, performance as both lawyer and President.

What is eyepopping about the interview is that John concretises what, up to now, has been rumour. Consistent rumour, but rumour all the same.

I have to say that, at a human level, I felt really sad for President Lungu. You see, this is a man with a reported serious drink problem. Despite that, he managed to unexpectedly, for him I am sure, and most who knew him, I guess, to become Republican President. He held the office, however eyebrow-raisingly, until voted out.

When I watched this video my thoughts were, without EL throwing himself back into the political fray, this gossip, about him being the kind of drunk whose day job is affected, would have stayed just that. A deniable claim! Just an oft repeated story that none of us could ascertain, together with the many others about him

Now, unless, the former President decides to somehow prove John’s imagination to be wildly creative, we know that we were, for 7 years, ruled by someone who could go to court in defence of a client without knowing what the blazes would be discussed that day.

Sigh!