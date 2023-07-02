EDGAR LUNGU AND HIS JOGGING PARTY HAVE LAUGHED OFF KINGS MALEMBE MALEMBE’S “DEFECTION” SAYING THE GOSPEL SINGER HAS SUCCUMBED TO HEAT AND BOLTED FROM THE “FATHER’S” HOUSE!



Musician Kings Malembe Malembe often described his staunch support for then President Edgar Lungu as enduring as the pot’s base on the cooker or brazier. No heat or pressure would melt away his love, support and loyalty for former President Lungu. Therefore, he referred to himself as “Amatako Yampoto.”He also referred to himself as a “son” in the former president’s family.



But last week on Thursday, Kings Malembe Malembe apologized to the general public for having campaigned for the former president in the 2021 presidential elections and pledged, going forward, never again to take sides in any political campaign although he pledged to work with, and support the government of the day.



So yesterday as part of the usual and characteristic light moments during the former president’s Saturday routine road-run, the jogging crew strolled at some point to “cool of the engines”.



During this break, Prince Chanda, aka Hardliner, engaged commedian Winston Ngosa who is also known as IDC in his dramatized role of the former president that he loves to mimic. The Hardliner asked IDC to comment on the “Amatako Yampoto”that finally succumbed to the heat and pressure in the kitchen and consequently bolted from the “father’s” house.



In ECL’s voice and his usual comical way, IDC refused to comment saying he had retired from politics and wouldn’t want his innocent response to be misconstrued for politicking. He then turned to the former president, whom he addressed as Bashi Dalitso, to validate his response.



Unexpectedly, the former President responded with a chorus from Mozegeta’s once upon hit song called BAKALILA.

You can imagine the laughter and fun!!!!

Enjoy the video