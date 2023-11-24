2 COMMENTS

  1. Unacceptable to who? To you as what? As the very stupid idiots who have brought misery on innocent Zambians?

    You should learn to keep your stinking mouth shut, you are annoying us more. STUPID IDIOT.

  2. Calling pipo names is unacceptable.But Matambo’s perspective of his life and as CB Province Minister is to use harsh words to others.He does that because he was not chosen by the pipo and that he has no Boss to check his performance.Copperbelt has never been known to be reduced and insulted by any Politician in the history of Zambia.I hope he knows this fact..

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here