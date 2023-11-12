FOOTBALL LOVERS BOOE EDGAR LUNGU AND HIS FOLLOWERS: CALL THEM AS THIEVES (BAKABWALALA)
This happened earlier today at woodlands stadium in Lusaka where Edgar Lungu went to practice his witchcraft but unfortunately football lovers booed him and his grouping and called them thieves.
Bakabwalala abo. This is what we need to be telling them. Football lovers were heard chanting.
The people to blame in all this are Emmanuel Mwamba, Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda, the list goes on. These people feel ECL owes them an election win and they can’t let him go until he wins it back. They are the ones forcing him to come back to active politics even if it meant losing his retirement benefits. You see now how they are embarrassing him in public. And tomorrow you will hear the same people saying that it’s HH doing all this. Today ECL has heard it for himself, was HH at Woodlands stadium? Is it only UPND supporters who were there? I believe even scores and scores of PF supporters were there and that was a strong message that they sent PF signaling that they are not happy with ECL’s agenda. They are not happy with what Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba are doing. Through their actions, the party has completely lost direction, leave alone total confusion. Muleunfwa bane, ba Davies Chama told you and you did not want to listen. Nauja wa diaspora alimo mu group.
We told you PF criminals that people they don’t love you stop forcing on us.you hear from the song of the bitch he will say indigo Tyrol