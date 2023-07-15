AFTER 2 MONTHS IN HIDING, PF SG HANDS HIMSELF TO POLICE
Nixon Chilangwa has handed himself to the Police today.
Information reaching Zambian Eye is that Chilangwa who has been in hiding for two months finally showed up to the police today.
Chilangwa who is Kawambwa PF member of Parliament and Acting PF Secretary General was on a court bench arrest warrant.
Police says he will e detained and be taken to court on Monday. The Police could not trace Chilangwa and he was suspected to have fled the country.
Another person who is being sought by Law Enforcement Agents and is in hiding is a former Political Advisor to President Lungu, Kasier Zulu.
Naye naye mambala…..!!!
The return of Mulife. Part fili.
The law maker who is allergic to obeying the law and intolerant to the courts.
Lock him up. He is a flight risk.
Well Well. From annoying Zambian football administration determined to destroy a passionate young lady football career to an MP playing hide and seek with the law.
What can I say? What a week. Guess I can conclude we have a leadership crisis indeed. What punishment will be given to this absentee MP? Companies fire such incompetent fellows you know.
We await to see what will happen on both cases above.
Will we allow the destruction of a young lady’s football career or allow the people under this scared MP’s jurisdiction to go unanswered on why they have had no representation while their so called MP went on a self made Unauthorized parliamentary holiday trip or hiding game.
Incredibly insane issues if you ask me. Besides that we are the ones who vote these guys in. Imagine that. Makes you want to kick yourself.
Is it a co incident that he was discussed about
In parliament and he shows up?
Was he in touch with someone?
You can run but you can’t hide……face your mess and clean up. So that ka head is empty? How do you behind your forefinger?