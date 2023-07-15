AFTER 2 MONTHS IN HIDING, PF SG HANDS HIMSELF TO POLICE

Nixon Chilangwa has handed himself to the Police today.

Information reaching Zambian Eye is that Chilangwa who has been in hiding for two months finally showed up to the police today.

Chilangwa who is Kawambwa PF member of Parliament and Acting PF Secretary General was on a court bench arrest warrant.

Police says he will e detained and be taken to court on Monday. The Police could not trace Chilangwa and he was suspected to have fled the country.

Another person who is being sought by Law Enforcement Agents and is in hiding is a former Political Advisor to President Lungu, Kasier Zulu.