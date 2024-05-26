VIDEO: GOV’T HAS NO HAND IN PETAUKE MP’S DISAPPEARANCE – JACK MWIIMBU

GOV’T HAS NO HAND IN PETAUKE MP’S DISAPPEARANCE – MWIIMBU

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has assured that the country’s security wings are doing everything possible to find the reported missing Petauke Central Constituency Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.Mr. Banda was reported missing to Twin Palm Police station yesterday, after his vehicle was found abandoned in Lusaka’s Meanwood area around 03:30 hours.

But speaking at Press Briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwiimbu said government has no interest to harm Mr. Banda, contrary to what is being insinuated by some members of the opposition, whom he said want to gain political mileage from the matter.

Mr. Mwiimbu urged citizens to stop issuing seditious and alarming statements on the matter and allow security wings to investigate the issue.

He said government will not hide anything but that the nation will be informed on every step of the investigation.

Mr. Mwiimbu said those insinuating government involvement in Mr. Banda’s disappearance want to incite the public against the government.

“The government has no hand in the missing of the MP for Petauke Central,” said Mr. Mwiimbu. He said there is no benefit for government in the missing of Mr. Banda.

Mr. Mwiimbu urged the members of the opposition to stop getting political mileage out of the matter but instead work with government to find Mr. Banda.

“Do not bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into ridicule over the matter,” warned Mr. Mwiimbu.

But speaking at a Press Briefing organised to demand for the immediate release of Mr. Banda, several opposition MPs who took turns to speak, maintained their accusation of government involvement into Mr. Banda’s disappearance.

And opposition National Democratic Congress leader, Saboi Imboela, who spoke at the same Press Briefing alleged that Mr. Banda’s disappearance has the UPND ‘s name written all over it.