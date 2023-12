Saboi Imboela writes:



Heavy police presence at the aborted Tutwa Ngulube memorial service that was supposed to take place today in Kabwe. Fighting the living is not enough, they are now also fighting the dead. So UPND just doesn’t want to see people gather even for a memorial service? What kind of country is this surely? And the way HH smiles as he denies all this is very shocking. I’m very sure Hamasaka is involved with this….