PoliticsPFUPNDVideo VIDEO: HH And Your People From Southern Province Never Step A Foot In Eastern Province- Munir Zulu May 26, 2024 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HH And Your People From Southern Province Never Step A Foot In Eastern Province, we Have Declared It A No Go Area For People – Munir Zulu
Who is this hoodlum?
Equally easter should leave bantu botatwe lands.
Where does southerner come in here.
Enough is enough .
Bull shit
This is nonsense. From this behaviour one can tell that all this is a put up thing to cause trouble in the country.
This is emotionally-charged poppycock. HH has no time to respond to it. He’s concerned with the crises of electric power, drought-induced maize shortage which is resulting in mains water shortage as the utilities do not have enough power to pump water.