Home politics PF VIDEO: I am not a coward and i cant apologize to ECL-... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: I am not a coward and i cant apologize to ECL- Kalimanshi tells off Kambwili April 6, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT One kalimanshi ama zamelican. i admire the man’s spirit, he will not hesitate to lay bare what is in his mind, no matter the negative opinions it will attract… Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
One kalimanshi ama zamelican. i admire the man’s spirit, he will not hesitate to lay bare what is in his mind, no matter the negative opinions it will attract…