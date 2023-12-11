VIDEO: I am Not The Creator Of Umodzi Kum’mawa Whatsapp group…But I am A Member – Muhabi Lungu

By: Muhabi Lungu.

Good Afternoon to you all. I have been made aware of a Headline Story in one of our Daily Papers and the Broadcast of that story on one of our Radio stations.

Additionally, a circulated list with my name on it, has been forwarded to me. The story indicates that I have formed a tribal grouping of which I have been made its Chair. This is Simply NOT TRUE. NOT TRUE AT ALl.

No effort by the publishers of this story, were made to get in touch with me in order to authenticate the truthfulness of the story. I am left with no other option but to conclude that this is designed to malign me/Us and forestall prevent and diminish my legitimacy in continuing to share my views on pertinent national issues.

By God’s Grace, I have had the fortune to have lived a fairly public life for the last 33 years. I challenge anyone to point out any incidents for which I have exhibited anything else, but National Patriotism. I have never ascribed to tribal Sentiments in my life and there is sufficient evidence in the public arena to prove this. However, I have never been afraid to discuss tribalism or any other topic, with candor.

The circulated story is a deliberate misrepresentation, designed to malign me and those who wish to discuss issues of development in their local jurisdictions; “all politics is local.” This story is a lie and is destructive. It is intended to frighten people from participating in their local politics by trying to negatively label them. . Hence, I will attempt to get airtime to whichever news media that gives me an opportunity to further refute and discuss the issue of tribalism and the undesirable attempts as exclusion.

Muhabi Lungu