VIDEO: “I can’t imagine how it would be to lose my own mama” – Burna Boy pays tribute to Wizkid’s late mum at US concert 

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has paid respect to his colleague, Wizkid’s late mother.

Tontrends reported on Friday, that Wizkid had lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

The singer’s mother died at around 1.30 am on Friday, August 18th.

Sunday Aare, Wizkid’s longtime manager, confirmed the sad news to The Punch.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am”, he said.

While performing at his concert in Detroit, Burna Boy took a minute to pay respect to the deceased.

Calling Wizkid his brother, he stated that he understands Wizkid’s pain as he can’t imagine how it would be for him to lose his own mama.

“Before I go on, one of my brothers lost his mother, Wizkid. I want to say Rest In Peace to his mother. I can’t imagine how it would be to lose my own mama”.

Video below…

Full video of Burna Boy paying tribute to Wizkid’s mom at Afronation Detroit ❤️



Continue to rest well MRS JM Balogun 🕊️ 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8MbHaB2EII — Big Tee 🦅🖤⚔️ (@Big____Tee) August 20, 2023

Davido consoles Wizkid following the loss of his mother

Also reacting to the devastating was Davido, who sent his condolence message to him, via his Instagram story.

Consoling him, Davido stated that sadness flies away on the wings of time, as he promised to keep him in his prayers.

Wizkid opens up on relationship with Burna

Recall that while opening up on his relationship with Burna Boy, in an interview on BBC Radio 1 Xtra, Wizkid revealed that Burna Boy is family to him.

When asked to choose between Tems and Burna, Wizkid responded, “They are both family mehn. I can’t choose one over the other.”

Burna Boy shades Wizkid….he retaliates

This came after the singers shaded each other online.

The beef started when Wizkid sent a message to his colleagues in the industry, telling them to start addressing him as sir or daddy.

Bragging, Wizkid stated that he can stop touching the mic and yet, no one would be able to touch his wealth

Replying him, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story to shade him, stating that he can’t talk money with Wizkid if he hasn’t made $100 million this year.

Advising him, he told Wizkid to go smoke breakfast and sit down.

Clapping back, Wizkid also took to his Instagram story to send him a message.

Mocking him, he indirectly pointed out how someone lower than him is shading him.