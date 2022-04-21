2 COMMENTS

  1. It doesn’t pain to go in silence and avoid hurting your roots.
    The Bembaz say “wiponta ukabwela”.
    These are people any political party should avoid at all cost.
    In the next government its HH he will accuse or simply repeat everyone’s mantra “HH is stingy”.

  2. We’ve heard this kind of rhetoric before from muselela kwakaba’s like you Ba Sampa! Don’t try to hoodwink us with such, it was all sweet and nice to be on the PF bandwagon whilst you were in the mix of thing’s,but once you didn’t get adopted you felt incesed and now you want to feed us with hogwash, just defect and don’t bring your PF antics into the UPND, because one rotten groundnut is able to cause all to be spit out..

