VIDEO: I will favour UPND members for plots in any Council and Government contracts- Minister of Lands Elijah Muchima

“I will favour UPND members for plots in any Council and Government contracts. You must also have a share!” Dr. Elijah Julaki Muchima MP (2011-2016-2021), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.
“I will favour UPND members for plots in any Council and Government contracts. You must also have a share!” Dr. Elijah Julaki Muchima MP (2011-2016-2021), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.
This is the problem of overstaying in office! You become very useless!
Is this man not serving his 4th term in Parliament?
It’s time we put term limits for ALL constitutional offices.
Zambia is not short of citizens who can make better leaders!