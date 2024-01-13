Video: Imam dies while leading Fajr prayer

A shocking video has emerged online showing the moment an Imam collapsed and died while leading the Fajr prayer, the early morning prayer, in a mosque in Indonesia.

The video, captured by a surveillance camera in the mosque, shows the Imam leading the worshippers in prayer, and when he kneels down, he stays in that position for longer than usual before falling to the ground dead.

The muezzin, who was standing in the line behind the Imam, raises his head and sees the Imam lying on the ground. He then steps forward to continue leading the worshippers in prayer and completes the prayers.

The incident happened on Friday, January 5, 2024, in a mosque in the city of Surabaya, according to Gulf Today.

The Imam, identified as Ustadz Abdul Halim, was 52 years old and had no known health problems, the report said.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users expressing their condolences and admiration for the Imam, who died while performing his religious duty. Some also praised the muezzin for his calmness and composure in the face of the tragedy.

According to Islamic belief, dying while praying is considered a sign of martyrdom and a blessing from Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever dies while praying, Allah will forgive him and admit him to Paradise.

The funeral of the Imam was held later that day, and he was buried in a nearby cemetery.