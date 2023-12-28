1 COMMENT

  1. We have tasted good governance under Levy Mwanawasa, and the earlier years of our beloved KK. Rest in peace to both the gallant sons of our soil.

    That is the reason Zambians can never settle for corrupt tribalist conmen or drunkard corrupt thieves. That is the reason Zambians will continue the search for another Levy, no matter how long it takes. No one lives forever, so sooner or later, the vacancy will exist.

