VIDEO: Kambwili Transported to Milima Prison

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili Transported to Milima Prison



Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, has been transported to Milima Prison in Kasama District after being sentenced to five months imprisonment for hate speech.



This is in a case where he was charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule of the people of Southern Province based on tribe and place of origin.



Kambwili, 54, of house number 9, Wisteria Avenue, Luanshya, appeared before Kasama Resident Magistrate, Samson Mumba for Judgement.



Kambwili is expected to appeal both the conviction and the sentence. He was represented by Kaizala Tembo from Ferd Jere & Company.