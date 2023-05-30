ZMP PRESIDENT KBF DISTURBED BY UPND ATTACKS ON THE CLERGY.

Tuesday 30th May, 2023. #73

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) President Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF is highly disturbed by attacks on ArchBishop Alick Banda and Father Anthony Salangeta by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.



He says the attacks and name calling of the two men of God by Mr. Imenda is unfair, unreasonable, and a recipe for a strained relationship between the Church and government.



Mr. Bwalya says Mr. Imenda must know that his attacks and name calling of the clergy will not change the fact that Zambians are going through difficult economic situations under the UPND government than any other previous governments.

He says Mr. Imenda will do himself and the UPND government more good to focus attention on addressing the problems facing the citizens because discontent is growing by the day in the country.



Mr. Bwalya says government and the UPND will be cheating themselves to think that they will be receiving praises when citizens are failing to have three meals a day, when they are no drugs in hospitals, when the cost of doing business is escalating under a very unstable exchange rate and many such difficulties.



He says attempts to silence the voices of reason by smearing them with all manner of innuendos is but a temporary achievement because ArchBishop Banda, Father Salangeta and many other voices will laugh last because UPND is on a path to self destruction through arrogance.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

ZMP Spokesperson

Mobile: +260 977 785490

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Trymore Mwenda ZMP Spokesperson

Party Hq, LUASAKA.