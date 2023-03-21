3 COMMENTS

    • Ba John, the people of Zambia voted PF out because of tribalism. They did their job correctly.

      The UPND will get voted out too if they do not control this tribalism.

      So do not encourage this tribalism we are experiencing because if a non Tonga becomes the next president, he or she will fire Tonga people as revenge. We do not want tribal politics.

      Zambians have rejected tribalism.

