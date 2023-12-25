Home Politics PF VIDEO: Lusambo Hosts Munali Elderly People For Lunch To Commemorate Christmas At... PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Lusambo Hosts Munali Elderly People For Lunch To Commemorate Christmas At His Residence In Lusaka December 25, 2023 555 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 3 COMMENTS Robinhood was better. Reply He steals and shares with his people in Zambia. The other ones steals and shares with the people of Panama. Take your pick. Reply I hope Hakainde does not arrest him again for “unlawful” assembly. Good job for showing kindness to the elderly. You do indeed have a giving heart, and mean well sometimes. Nomba fye ka behaviour nobupupu kwati ni Robin Hood. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
