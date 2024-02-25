Home Politics PF VIDEO: Miles Sampa is destructive says Mama Chikamoneka PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Miles Sampa is destructive says Mama Chikamoneka February 25, 2024 904 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 1 COMMENT A political party isn’t a family business. Even Sata himself if alive wouldn’t allowed Miles to be anywhere near the presidecy. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
A political party isn’t a family business. Even Sata himself if alive wouldn’t allowed Miles to be anywhere near the presidecy.