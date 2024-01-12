PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Mr Ground and Chama America Beaten In Eastern Province January 12, 2024 10 7831 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Find and cage those fools
Is this the life Zambians must go through really ? Who is behind all these activities whereby young people have to insult elders publicly with impunity ? Why ar police personnel onyly active when it comes to protecting those in government ?Police must be all over to protect all Zambians but this does not happen ,so life of Zambians is at stake.Any person can be attacked and killed any time so easily.Home Affairs needs to work .From Berlin
Arrest the culprits ASAP. Inhuman behaviour.
Lawlessness in PF criminals it has started what a shame PF criminals they will never stop misbehaving.
Cadreism has brought more harm than good to Zambians.Chama America is yes useless and insults people indisciminately but what this mob is doing is equally toxic …,police in Zambia is a ghost as far as protecting ordinary Zambians.It is laughable indeed seeing how the police move swiftly when there is a rally somewhere.Is this the way Zambians will live sure ? See how Chama was treated in this video.I wouldn’t be surprised if I heard the victim has passed on coz it is like he was stepped on his balls by that bare footed huge man.From Berlin
Hakainde – Miles Sampa ‘s useless project.
What a shame!
Are these the people that should come back in power???? Shocking
That is PF rebranded for you!!!!!!!
PF chaggwa came into being through violence and pangaz, it is their DNA, that is why people tend to support PF kilometers because he has brought some sort of sobriety in the organisation
This Miles Sampa project will see a lot of casualties while the sponsors of Miles will provide security to him with his family hiding from one safe house to the other provided by the government.