VIDEO: 'My worst is far much better than what you have now!' – Edgar Lungu
January 31, 2024

Ikaleni fye naimwe. Muletasha

We respect you as an elder. Please don't dare us. You are a dismal failure and this will never change. Zambians are not full like you and your cohorts sir.

We respect you as an elder. Please don't dare us. You are a dismal failure and this will never change. Zambians are not dull like you and your cohorts sir.

Very true ECL's worst is better that what we have now. In every economical aspect. Prices, corruption, exchange rates and inflation has never been this worse unless you are an idiot not to see.

As much as I don't support ba lungu what is saying is true

And the reason our economy has knelt is pride by our president. Sidelining the Chinese in his first 2years in office has resulted in this misery and now they're dragging their feet on debt restructuring. What next?. Instead of our president facing the xi ping on the issue, he has continued crying at every given opportunity European summits. Out of all those 100 trips he has made every sane person would expect at least 50 of them going to China to negotiate debt relief.
