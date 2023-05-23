Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda speaks on Government Ministers being summoned to defend the graph-based press conference.

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed his Ministers to defend his graph-based press conference.

A Notice has since been issued;

“You are all invited for a Press Briefing at 15hrs today at Mulungushi house ministerial conference room by the Ministry of Agriculture Minister, Information Minister, Transport Minister & Commerce Minister. Subject: Response to Father Salangeta”