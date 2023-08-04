VIDEO: Nawakwi speaks after being warned and cautioned by police

HAKAINDE WANTS TO WASH HIS DIRT ON ME, SAYS NAWAKWI AFTER BEING WARNED AND CAUTIONED

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has accused President Hakainde Hichilema and those in the UPND of attempting to wash their dirt on her, following her being warned and cautioned for allegedly abducting and threatening violence on the Hatembos.

Nawakwi said she availed herself to police today following persistent call outs made to her and was warned that she on dates unknown but between September 2020 and January 2021she threatened violence contrary to the penal code section 90 and abductee Pheluna Hatembo and Hatembo and lodged them in different lodges against their will and have since filed the complaint of threatening violence and abduction.

She said she was asked if she had anything to say but explained that at present she has nothing to say unless they go to court where she will have “mountains to say”, because the genesis of the Pheluna story was in public domain, with the players and beneficiaries of the Kalomo land being the President himself.

Nawakwi claimed that the President knows what he did, saying she came into the picture because if the issues of LIMA bank, for which she had gone to Kalomo to look for LIMA bank properties which were in private hands and that’s how she got in touch with the Pheluna’s, saying she was preparing her defence case of her having allegedly defamed Hakainde Hichilema.

She said she was looking forward to Hichilema prosecuting his case as she would have asked him pertinent questions, but… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-wants-to-wash-his-dirt-on-me-says-nawakwi-after-being-warned-and-cautioned/