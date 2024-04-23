VIDEO: Nicki Minaj throws object back at audience after a fan threw the object at her while she was performing

Nicki Minaj’s latest show has gone viral due to an unexpected incident that occured mid-show.

The rapper has been busy of late, making her way across North America on her eagerly anticipated Pink Friday 2 world tour.

So far, her performances have been nothing short of impressive, with the femcee delivering hit after hit. She’s also been joined by several celebrity guests like 50 Cent, Tyga, JT, and many more.

During a recent show, someone threw an object at her while she was performing “Starships.”

In a clip from the shocking moment, the object nearly hits her in the head. Luckily, it just missed her, though it did leave her visibly irritated.

Looking outraged, Nicki picked the item up off the ground and threw it back into the crowd.

It’s unclear what exactly the object was. It has also not been confirmed whether or not anybody was hit after the rapper threw it.

However, most fans agree that she was justified to throw the object back.

Watch video below.