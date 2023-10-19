Video: Nollywood Actor Mr. Ibu Celebrates 62nd Birthday in a Hospital Bed

Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu, marked his 62nd birthday from the confines of a hospital, with his family by his side.

The video, shared on his official Instagram account, show the ailing actor donned in hospital attire as he sat on the bed, while his family members serenaded him with the birthday song.

In front of him lay a small cart bearing his birthday cake and some beverages. As his loved ones sang, Mr. Ibu softly mouthed the lyrics, gripping the knife for the ceremonial cake cutting.

Regrettably, it is not the first time that Mr. Ibu has grappled with health challenges that have landed him in a hospital. The actor has previously survived several near-death experiences and has recounted his harrowing ordeals.

One notable incident in 2020 involved Mr. Ibu revealing that he had been poisoned by some of his employees, presumably in an attempt on his life. This unsettling event occurred in his hometown in Enugu, where he was assaulted in his office by his staff, who force-fed him poison. Luckily, his dancers and associates swiftly rushed him to a hospital, ultimately saving his life.