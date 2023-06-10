MUNIR ZULU AND MUNDUBILE CLAIM NORTHERNERS AND EASTERNERS ARE BEING ETHNICALLY CLEANSED



By David Zulu.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing targeting Easterners and Northerners have been made by Munir Zulu, the Member of Parliament for Lumezi, with Brian Mundubile, the leader of the opposition in Parliament, by his side.



In the lead-up to the elections, Munir Zulu made a statement insinuating that Zambia would never be governed by a minority tribe, which was interpreted as a veiled reference to the then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND party.



The PF party, to which Zulu and Mundubile belong, conducted a most despicable tribal campaign that was widely rejected by the Zambian population across all provinces. This rejection was emphatically expressed through a margin of one million votes in favor of the candidate, who they stopped short of murdering to prevent him from running for the presidency.



The PF party appears to be oblivious to the fact that their involvement in ongoing court cases is consuming their time and preventing them from organizing themselves effectively. As it stands, the PF party is dead, and their new found leader, Socialist Party’s Fred Mmembe, is making a mistake by associating himself with them, as their legal troubles may burden him with criminal cases as well.

Watch video below