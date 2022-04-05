BARBARA MUMBA REPORTED TO POLICE

…. for issuing an alarming statement that is likely to cause a breach of peace and endangers national security

Lusaka… Tuesday, April 5, 2022

(Smart Eagles)

NEW Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has reported UPND sympathiser Barbara Chama Mumba at police headquarters following the accusations she made online regarding the security of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms Mumba is currently based in the United Kingdom.

The NCP leader said the accusations are likely to cause a breach of peace and endangers national security especially that Ms Chama has cast a serious distrust on the standing of the country’s defence forces.

And Pastor Chanda reported the matter to the British High Commission because Ms Chama is using that jurisdiction to commit criminal offences.

Watch the video for details….