Chilufya Tayali writes:

POLICE ARE AT MY HOUSE ALREADY

Police have surrounded my house in fear of my 20:00hrs program, but guys, you should have known that I am out of the Country coming back tomorrow, in the afternoon. Just relax, don’t be so quick to use the police in responding to issues.

I know you don’t want me to talk tonight, but sorry guys, the program is already booked for, so I will be live, just join in.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!