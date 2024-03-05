VIDEO: President HH believes that the hierarchy of this earth is God first, Jesus second and third its him- Antonio Mwanza

1
Antonio Mwanza
Antonio Mwanza

President Hichilema believes that the hierarchy of this earth is God first, Jesus second and third its him, says Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

1 COMMENT

  1. Antonio Mwanza is just a Political idiot who believes politics is about abominations. Your Socialist club will keep on losing by elections beca6of this same political idiocy of character assassination.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here