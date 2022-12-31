PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA COULD BE SUFFERING FROM A MENTAL DISODER KNOWN AS MYTHOMENIA, HENCE NOT FIT TO RULE THIS COUNTRY



Mythomenia is an excessive or abnormal propensity for lying and exaggerating, where a person continuously tells lies without clear motives. Such people believe in their own lies and they want everybody else to believe in those lies which they actually know are falsehoods.



Looking at the definition of this mental disorder – Mythomenia – and the behavior of President Hichilema, where is perpetually lying on and about various issues, I have come to conclude that our beloved President could be suffering from the same mental disorder and he needs to be checked by competent Psychiatrics.



One does not need a polygraph (or lie detector) to recount how many times President Hichilema has been lying, because it dates back to the time he was in business, then as an opposition leader and, now, as a President.



I strongly call for all Zambians and various stakeholder to join in and demand for a psychiatric examination on our President for avoidance of doubt.



Having someone with a mental disorder as President can be very dangerous for our Country and its people. So, let us be sure that President Hichilema is fit to rule this Country by subjecting him to a psychiatric check-up.

CHILUFYA TAYALI

EEP PRESIDENT