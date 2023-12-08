VIDEO: Prophet Uebert Angel reverses his harsh words against Edgar Lungu

Prophet Uebert Angel reverses his harsh words against the Lungus



Spirit Embassy, founder, Prophet Uebert Mudzanire Angel says he has reversed his harsh words he uttered against former President Edgar Lungu and former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu when he was refused entry in in May 2017.



Immigration authorities refused entry to the British-Zimbabwean national who had travelled to Lusaka to hold a crusade on 6th May 2017.

Preaching last Sunday, Prophet Angel said he has instead blessed the family.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Uebert Angel as Ambassador at Large for the country of Zimbabwe to Europe and the Americas.