Racheal Chileshe Katolo spills the beans over Feluna and Milton Hatembo whereabouts in 2021

UNFAIR TREATMENT OF EDITH NAWAKWI

…President Hichilema kept the Hatembos…



“President Hichilema kept the Hatembos. I met Ackson Sejani( Chaurperson Local Government Service Commission), Hon.Cornelius Mweetwa, Marshall Muchende SC ( Solicitor General) and Nicholas Phiri (Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services) to show the Hatembos to the world. I was with the journalist Innocent Phiri (Muvi tv reporter at the time) with my husband, Milner Joseph Katolo”, Rachael Chileshe Katolo.



She has revealed that the compensation done by the Attorney General to those involved and earlier detained in this matter, was fraudulent.

POLICE in Lusaka formally arrested and charged FDD president Edith Nawakwi for the offence of abduction contrary to section 253 and 256 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Nawakwi is alleged to have forced Feluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo into confinement against their will at different Lodges in Lusaka between September 2020 and January 2021