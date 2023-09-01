Racheal Chileshe Katolo spills the beans over Feluna and Milton Hatembo whereabouts in 2021
UNFAIR TREATMENT OF EDITH NAWAKWI
…President Hichilema kept the Hatembos…
“President Hichilema kept the Hatembos. I met Ackson Sejani( Chaurperson Local Government Service Commission), Hon.Cornelius Mweetwa, Marshall Muchende SC ( Solicitor General) and Nicholas Phiri (Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services) to show the Hatembos to the world. I was with the journalist Innocent Phiri (Muvi tv reporter at the time) with my husband, Milner Joseph Katolo”, Rachael Chileshe Katolo.
She has revealed that the compensation done by the Attorney General to those involved and earlier detained in this matter, was fraudulent.
POLICE in Lusaka formally arrested and charged FDD president Edith Nawakwi for the offence of abduction contrary to section 253 and 256 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Nawakwi is alleged to have forced Feluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo into confinement against their will at different Lodges in Lusaka between September 2020 and January 2021
This is desperation. Many pipo cant believe that a human being can be so honesty in life. With all that HH has proved to us about his life of integrity, some still think they hv room to convince others that HH is dirty somewhere.
Hichilema and his government will end up very badly. We have never had a government that is so tribal, so nepotist, so vindictive, so hateful! And behaving like a one party state. Kaunda tried it but it all ended in shame for him! Zwaaaaa, as the word used onm Kaunda! He was no longer called Kaunda, but Zwaaaaa! Am sure this is what Hichilema is inviting on himself! And this is a democratic dispensation, so it will be worse for Hichilema than it was for Kaunda! It will be treble Zwaaaaaa!
Finshi bakene ukucita ba HH for you to be disappointed imwe mayo. Can you just be transperant in your speech
Ok this case is becoming interesting. If this woman is not telling the truth, let the state sue her for defamation.
Maybe that is why Nawakwi has stuck to her side of the story.
It is a real shame that he went to extreme ends just to get elected.
In other news, and as I predicted here, the foreigners involved in the gold scam have all been released with no charge. I will wait for praise singers to comment now. Some of us can see what is going on because we are non partisan. He can never shinga stoko on me. Never. Operation center has been restored.
Ba Racheal just go and prove your allegations in court chapwa. Simple.