    • Don’t expect prices to remain same.Even if we
      Had put another person in place of Bally
      Prices of goods will not remain same.world over
      Prices are going up so nothing special in
      Zambia.Just work hard.

  2. It’s this kind of reasoning that has made our country to fail to develop. The President has put in place policies to transform the country. It’s up to the people to take advantage of them to benefit from them. Let the man form a cooperative and apply for the CDF. He should approach his Councillor for guidance. Alternatively he can go to his village to grow soya beans. They’re many opportunities that he can take advantage of. Such people even if they are given a job, they will not perform.

  3. But he had money to travel to the copperbelt for the show! Grow your own maize, there will be no handouts to able bodied persons. Which Zambians are suffering, not long ago Zambians were queuing up for Unga my copperbelt, and the prices have not changed. Now you are telling us you speak on behalf of Zambians because mealie meal is expensive? Yenda uko. Genuine Zambians are not complaining. They understand the dynamics of healing the economy.

  5. This guy is just talking nonsense because farming input are not cheaper than when PF was there. Farmers are enjoying more now. Bumper harvest is being experienced everywhere. He is just bitter.

  6. Most of them had expected to inherit the cadre benefits of PF type! No work but if you brutalize people in the name of the party you get rewarded. We have to work for things in life. Having said that, it is the responsibility of everything govt to help the venerable..

  7. My brother find something to do. Apply for a grant or join a cooperative. Bally won’t personally bring food on your table, but the environment is conducive for you to thrive .Take advantage of the upnd peaceful and good environment. I don’t know the cost of mealie meal cz I grow my own maize and there is chigayo just next door. I grow my own veggies. I don’t work in government but I eat three square meals a day from doing a little bit of this and that. Laziness my friend will kill you . From your sweat you shall eat. Complaining will not help you. Spend more time away from the radio calling in every other talk show that’s time being wasted. Us we are hard working praise singers not Banjala.

