We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
And you will read some nonsensical writings from the headless chickens called useful idiots a.k.a PRAISE SINGERS contra this fellow’s statement of plea to HH and his thieving colleagues.
Don’t expect prices to remain same.Even if we
Had put another person in place of Bally
Prices of goods will not remain same.world over
Prices are going up so nothing special in
Zambia.Just work hard.
It’s this kind of reasoning that has made our country to fail to develop. The President has put in place policies to transform the country. It’s up to the people to take advantage of them to benefit from them. Let the man form a cooperative and apply for the CDF. He should approach his Councillor for guidance. Alternatively he can go to his village to grow soya beans. They’re many opportunities that he can take advantage of. Such people even if they are given a job, they will not perform.
But he had money to travel to the copperbelt for the show! Grow your own maize, there will be no handouts to able bodied persons. Which Zambians are suffering, not long ago Zambians were queuing up for Unga my copperbelt, and the prices have not changed. Now you are telling us you speak on behalf of Zambians because mealie meal is expensive? Yenda uko. Genuine Zambians are not complaining. They understand the dynamics of healing the economy.
Go and work than complain you are not lame.lol
This guy is just talking nonsense because farming input are not cheaper than when PF was there. Farmers are enjoying more now. Bumper harvest is being experienced everywhere. He is just bitter.
Most of them had expected to inherit the cadre benefits of PF type! No work but if you brutalize people in the name of the party you get rewarded. We have to work for things in life. Having said that, it is the responsibility of everything govt to help the venerable..
My brother find something to do. Apply for a grant or join a cooperative. Bally won’t personally bring food on your table, but the environment is conducive for you to thrive .Take advantage of the upnd peaceful and good environment. I don’t know the cost of mealie meal cz I grow my own maize and there is chigayo just next door. I grow my own veggies. I don’t work in government but I eat three square meals a day from doing a little bit of this and that. Laziness my friend will kill you . From your sweat you shall eat. Complaining will not help you. Spend more time away from the radio calling in every other talk show that’s time being wasted. Us we are hard working praise singers not Banjala.