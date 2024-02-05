VIDEO: Rita Marley Speaks on Bob Marley Wanting Her to Sing ‘Turn Your Lights Down Low’ Which was Written for Cindy Breakspear

Bob Marley’s biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, is scheduled for release on February 14 and the build-up to the release has brought renewed interest in the reggae legend’s life. Amid the increase in interest in his story, footage has resurfaced of Marley’s wife, Rita Marley, discussing the artiste wanting her to perform a single that was written for his girlfriend at the time, Cindy Breakspeare.

Throughout their marriage, Marley and Rita had three children together and remained married until he died in 1981. However, Marley engaged in relationships with other women while they were married.

One such relationship was with Miss World 1976, Cindy Breakspeare, the mother of his son Damian Marley. In a resurfaced documentary about Marley’s life and legacy, Breakspear described Marley as an unconventional suitor who used very coy ways to get you to go out with him.

Breakspear explained that music always came first for Marley and confirmed during the documentary that the song Turn Your Lights Down Low was written for her. She also noted that the love songs from his Exodus album, which includes Waiting in Vain, were written during the height of their relationship.

During his relationship with Breakspear, Rita maintained a working relationship with Marley as a member of the I Threes alongside Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt. The group were the backing vocalists for Marley and the Wailers.

However, Rita did not take kindly to Marley wanting her to perform Turn Your Lights Down Low with them. Rita laughed off the situation during the documentary but expressed that she was quite upset at the time.

Rita explained that she was stubborn and initially refused to perform the single. She shared that Griffiths begged her to perform with them, as Marley would have been furious if she did not.

Rita went on to explain that her and Marley’s relationship changed over time as she no longer felt like his wife. She said that she became a watchful eye and “the mother hen” who would caution him about the women he was with.

According to Rita, the Buffalo Soldier singer would even call her to get girls out of his room.

Watch the video below.