US/Nigerian R&B singer Rotimi who is on a music tour in Zambia pulled up a beautiful performance at the Bonanza ciela resort show in Lusaka. Rotimi performed alongside Bobby V and our very own Cleo Ice Queen.
During the performance Rotimi surprises his fans by performing a new unreleased song at the Bonanza Ciela resort show which amused the fans.
FIRST LISTEN: US singer Rotimi premiers Beautiful New song in Zambia ❤️🔥 🎥Michie Zambia pic.twitter.com/V629XIO376— Zambian Music Blog (@ZedMusicBlog) April 10, 2022