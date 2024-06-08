VIDEO: Shocking moment doddering Joe Biden faces the wrong way before Emmanuel Macron and wife help cover him up

Events in France marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy took an unexpected turn today when US President Joe Biden appeared disoriented and had to get some cover up from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget.

The commemoration in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, where US forces suffered substantial losses on June 6, 1944, saw leaders from around the world gather to honour the largest sea invasion in history.

As Biden and Macron walked out on stage together, Macron closely guided the American president. While Macron stopped to greet other attendees, Biden seemed confused, looking left and right as if unsure of his surroundings.

At one point, Macron looked over and gave Biden a thumbs up, concerned about his counterpart’s state.

Throughout the national anthems of both France and the United States, which played back-to-back, Macron kept watching Biden.

A clip from the ceremony circulating social media shows Biden turn around halfway through the taps performance.

Taps is a bugle call deeply ingrained in military tradition. It signals “lights out” at the end of each day. The song is played in remembrance of the soldiers who gave their lives for the nation.

As the song played, Biden turned backwards, after a while Macron and his wife turned the other way too, just as Biden did- in a sort of cover up for the US leader.

