November 14, 2023 – Police has recorded a warn and caution statement from Dr. Fred M’membe aged 64 of house 7354 Nangwenya road in Lusaka for the alleged offence of Espionage Contrary to Section 3 (c) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.



Brief facts of the matter are that the accused Dr. Fred M’membe jointly and whilst acting with others between August 26,2023 to September 16,2023 in the Lusaka district of the Republic of Zambia did feature in a documentary titled “The Grand Regional Scheme”

Its Foreign powers and Local elites are destroying Africa Part One” where he without lawful authority communicated or passed on information intended to be directly or Indirectly useful to a foreign power, which information is prejudicial to the safety or interest of the Republic of Zambia.



The accused has been remanded in police custody at Westwood Police Station.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON