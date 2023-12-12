VIDEO: SUPPLYING OF UNDER WEIGHT FERTILIZER IS THEFT TO THE NATIONAL TREASURY – CHIPILI

SUPPLYING OF UNDER WEIGHT FERTILIZER IS THEFT TO THE NATIONAL TREASURY – CHIPILI

…. It’s extremely unethical, immoral and lack of integrity for a local company to cheat both govt and farmers

(SMART EAGLES)



Business and Political Analyst Francis Chipili says it is extremely unethical, immoral and lack of integrity for a local company to try and cheat both the Government and the hard working small scale farmers who are the corner stone of national food security, by supplying underweight fertilizer.



Mr Chipili has appealed to government to quickly move in and take corrective including punitive actions.



“Delivering of underweight fertilizer is theft and a serious threat to household as well as national food security,” he said.



The video from Muchinga Province that has been circulating on social media in which farmers are disappointed of receiving underweight fertilizer is extremely of great concern.

In the video farmers are wailing after receiving the same FERTILISER.