Home Politics PF VIDEO: Tasila Lungu breaks down during presser saying the government is persecuting... bizarreentertainmentLifestylePoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Tasila Lungu breaks down during presser saying the government is persecuting her family July 4, 2023 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 3 COMMENTS Innocent till proven guilty or is it the other way round? Reply Crying for stolen things? Leadership is about taking responsibility for yowa actions. Not crying in public. If you are innocent, that will be the outcome in the courts of law. And you are not the right person to sing yowa father’s praises. It’s called conflict of interests. Reply being followed why not others? Look behind madam before shedding crocodile tears , today tasila you can not explain where you got that wealth.your father said that you can eat but don’t eat the seed and the same speech was backed up by lusamba who said that we steal for a future. Reply Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Innocent till proven guilty or is it the other way round?
Crying for stolen things? Leadership is about taking responsibility for yowa actions. Not crying in public.
If you are innocent, that will be the outcome in the courts of law.
And you are not the right person to sing yowa father’s praises. It’s called conflict of interests.
being followed why not others? Look behind madam before shedding crocodile tears , today tasila you can not explain where you got that wealth.your father said that you can eat but don’t eat the seed and the same speech was backed up by lusamba who said that we steal for a future.
Reply