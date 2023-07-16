1 COMMENT

  1. True the president had been ignorant on matters related to China. We owe China more than K6billion of the foreign debt which makes that country the biggest shareholder.
    Intead of going to china and talk terms with them HH decided for the whole 2 long years to use enemies of China whose work is only to hold that country at econimical ransom.

    On running a country thats a good advice which should only go to HH. He thought a ranch and country management can be intertwined.

