Home Politics UPND VIDEO: They Will Announce The Deregistration Of PF On Tuesday For Not... PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: They Will Announce The Deregistration Of PF On Tuesday For Not Submitting CVs Of Some Officials – Lubinda June 10, 2023 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Hallelujah. Long overdue. No one will miss these chaps. No one is special before the law. PeeEfu arrogance that the law does not apply to them is their downfall. Reply The law only needs 10 names but why submitting 15 names? your rudeness it will take you nowhere be humble and we don’t care wether you don’t apology to us Zambians. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Hallelujah.
Long overdue. No one will miss these chaps.
No one is special before the law.
PeeEfu arrogance that the law does not apply to them is their downfall.
The law only needs 10 names but why submitting 15 names? your rudeness it will take you nowhere be humble and we don’t care wether you don’t apology to us Zambians.