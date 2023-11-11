By Dr Nevers Mumba



TIMELY AND HONEST CHURCH DRIVEN NATIONAL DIALOGIE A MUST.

I made this recording about a week ago as my contribution to the debate on the much needed role of the church in being well placed to offer pro-active counsel as conflict resolution to the nation rather than to wait and then later on offer counsel in reaction to an already tense situation.

This is especially needed for us in political leadership across the board, whether from the ruling party or from the opposition.

We wish to advocate for timely, honest and truthful Church driven dialogue aimed at resolving the hateful divisive politics and other detrimental challenges in our land.



We have since, and further, taken Note, and wish to welcome, the Pastoral letter by the Catholic Bishops over the prevailing devissive issues in the nation and we consider it to be an extremely well written and fairly balanced message.

