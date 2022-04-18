2 COMMENTS

  1. Dull chap
    1. No school fees
    2. No unnecessary road blocks
    3. No unnecessary deaths during elections
    4. No cadres
    5. 30000 teacher recruitment
    6. 11200 medical workers.

    Probably nothing has changed in your pockets you wanted to be the next set of thieves of public money. Wala

