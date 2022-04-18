Home politics PF VIDEO: UPND Cadre Brian Mulenga Complains To HH, Says Nothing Has Changed politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: UPND Cadre Brian Mulenga Complains To HH, Says Nothing Has Changed April 18, 2022 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Dull chap 1. No school fees 2. No unnecessary road blocks 3. No unnecessary deaths during elections 4. No cadres 5. 30000 teacher recruitment 6. 11200 medical workers. Probably nothing has changed in your pockets you wanted to be the next set of thieves of public money. Wala Reply Kachazu na jenkem talking Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Dull chap
1. No school fees
2. No unnecessary road blocks
3. No unnecessary deaths during elections
4. No cadres
5. 30000 teacher recruitment
6. 11200 medical workers.
Probably nothing has changed in your pockets you wanted to be the next set of thieves of public money. Wala
Kachazu na jenkem talking