VIDEO: UPND YOUTHS TELL Hon. Munir Zulu MP TO MIND HIS LANGUAGE

UPND YOUTHS TELL Hon. Munir Zulu MP TO MIND HIS LANGUAGE

Ruling UPND Youths are appalled by the unparliamentary conduct exhibited by Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu on the floor of the August House.



Reacting to the incident in Lusaka Thursday, Party National Youth Spokesperson Phinias Pumulo, says as young people, they expect Mr. Zulu to use the language befitting the office he holds as lawmaker.



Mr. Pumulo has advised the youthful legislator to choose carefully the words when debating in Parliament.



On Wednesday, during parliamentary deliberations, Mr. Zulu whilst making his submission, told the house that they were all elders who shave pubic hair’ much to the consternation of the Members of Parliament and the nation as a whole.