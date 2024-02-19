Barotseland NewsPoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: We are no longer part of Zambia-Barotse Youths February 19, 2024 1 516 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Deluded dupes who think that’s how you walk away from a country you have been part of for more than a century. It’s a sign of immaturity and disorganisation for Linyungandambo’s leadership to think that these youths’ utterances are part of its dialogue with the government. These Barotse have always indirectly played an important role in all the governments we have had since independence through the vote and directly through holding of important positions in them.