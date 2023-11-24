By Fox Correspondent

Citizens First (CF) party leader Harry Kalaba has been blocked from entering the campaign area in Nsumbu District of Northern Province.

UPND cadres led by Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu attacked Kalaba by blocking him from going to the area where he was scheduled to hold campaign meetings.



Nkandu and Kalaba are seen in a heated movement as some UPND cadres are pushing the opposition leader.



The clash was caused by Nkandu and his UPND cadres after they went for Kalaba ahead of the upcoming Mwembeshi by-election scheduled for 1st December, 2023.