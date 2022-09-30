VIDEO: Why Can’t I Have Half Wealth Of What Hichilema Has, Asks Edgar Lungu

WHY CAN’T I HAVE HALF WEALTH OF WHAT HICHILEMA HAS, ASKS EDGAR LUNGU.



By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu says he is disappointed with President Hakainde Hichilema on how he want to punish him over his little assets he has managed to accure at 65 years old.



The former Head of State says he is surprised that at his age, with grey hair, Hichilema expect that he can’t have assets that are half of his wealth.



Speaking to the Media Yesterday evening, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu stated that, he is entitled to have atleast half of the wealth to that of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema because he had reached an everage level of making it in Zambia.



He stated that, President Hakainde Hichilema is young from him, but has so much wealth and why should his be deemed normal.

Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has also castigated Director General of the Anti- Corruption Commission Mary Chirwa that she is playing mind games because she was around when he was acquiring properties.



“That madam Mary Chirwa knows everything, she is an accomplished Investigator and she has been around, so she is playing games, mind games to make it seem we are criminals, no there is no criminality there. So I even told those guys that, I’m ready to testify ” he said.

“But if you look at the property in question, it is just a simple brick and motor, it is just a simple property whereas every average Zambians who is there could afford it. I’m over 65 years and I have been around, I have a bit of grey matters, so I don’t know where this is leading to ” he said.



“So as young as he is [Hakainde Hichilema], I think he is fifty something, he has so much wealth, I can’t even have half of what he has? C’mon man, let us be real” he said.