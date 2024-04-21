VIDEO: ‘You are the best; its a goal – Lip reader reveals CR7’s pep talk before free-kick

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) engaged in a motivating pep talk with himself before scoring a free-kick in Al Nassr’s dominant 8-0 victory over Abha, as revealed by a lip reader.

Renowned for his unwavering self-confidence, Ronaldo pumped himself up by affirming that he was “the best” and confidently declaring that “it was going to be a goal” as he prepared to take the free-kick earlier in April.

True to his words, Ronaldo executed a spectacular strike, contributing to his team’s resounding triumph.

According to Machado, Ronaldo said to himself, “You are the best. You know you’re the best and you’re going to score. It’s going to be a goal. It’s going to be a goal. You know it’s going to be a goal.”

In the absence of their star player, Sadio Mane, Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory against Al Feiha on Friday.

However, their chances of clinching the Saudi Pro League title this season appear slim, with league leaders Al-Hilal maintaining a nine-point lead with only six games remaining.

Despite this setback, Al-Nassr looks poised to secure a spot in the AFC Champions League, and Ronaldo seems destined to claim the golden boot.

Looking ahead, the Portuguese captain will aim to guide his country to a second European Championship title, marking his record-breaking sixth appearance in the Euros.